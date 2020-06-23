Presbyterian Manor employee in Salina tests COVID-19 positive

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – Presbyterian Manor in Salina stated Tuesday that one of their non-essential, non-direct resident care employees tested positive for COVID-19 this week. The employee is in isolation and quarantined at home.

The employee last worked on June 16 and passed the employee screening. The employee called in on June 17 and reported feeling unwell and was tested for COVID-19 on June 18. The test results were received Tuesday.

Presbyterian Manor of Salina said they notified the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) Epidemiology Hotline promptly after becoming aware of the employee’s positive test. Per KDHE, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) guidelines, the employee will not be able to return to work until they are COVID-19 free.

Salina Presbyterian Manor implemented a strict no visitor policy at the community and discontinued group activities and communal dining for the entire campus per guidelines released by CMS and the CDC on March 13.

