President Trump approves Kansas disaster declaration as Kansas COVID-19 cases top 319

President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room, Friday, March 27, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — President Donald Trump issued a federal disaster declaration for the State of Kansas Monday, as health officials say there are now 319 cases of COVID-19 across the state.

Trump’s declaration orders federal assistance to supplement state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in areas affected by coronavirus, among other things.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 117 new cases of coronavirus in the state over the weekend, as well as two additional deaths. The number of COVID-19 cases in Sedgwick County has now reached 42.

