President Trump, White House coronavirus task force hold Thursday briefing

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR/AP) — President Trump and the White House coronavirus task force gave a briefing on the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday afternoon.

On Thursday, a running count kept by Johns Hopkins University showed the United States now had the most confirmed cases of any country, with more than 82,000. Italy and China, the latter of which was the origin of the outbreak late last year, both had more than 80,000. Collectively the three countries accounted for about half the global total.

The Senate unanimously passed an unprecedented $2.2 trillion economic rescue package aimed at giving aid to US businesses, workers and health care systems. It now goes to the House, where it is expected to get final approval on Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

