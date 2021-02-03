Preventing a super spreader Super Bowl in Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The countdown is on for Chiefs fans. The Super Bowl happens to kick off on the same day the new Sedgwick County health order goes into effect.

On Sunday, local bars and restaurants can expand their capacity to 75% and stay open till midnight. The new order is a relief for small businesses who might be banking on a football crowd.

Sedgwick County Health Officer Dr. Garold Minns says the new order is not a sign to ease up on precautions.

“Let’s face it, we don’t have enough enforcement people to go out and monitor the streets and see who’s wearing a mask and who’s not,” Dr. Minns said.

Instead, Dr. Minns is putting trust in people to do the right thing.

“You can’t let up now just because the orders are a little bit more flexible. We still gotta stick doing those basic things.”

For sports bars the new health order is coming just in time.

Walt’s co-owner Heather Westfall believes the expanded capacity could help more people celebrate safely.

“I don’t know that a lot of people are going to have house parties — so this might actually benefit us to have smaller groups of tables together to watch the Super Bowl,” Westfall said. “We’re hoping to keep the tables at six or less people that you know,” she said.

Bars are using plexiglass, masks, and more to make sure the only red zone is on the field.

“Come on in with a face mask on — they’re absolutely required. They should also expect to check their temperature at our Spectra scanner and still maintain that six-foot social distance. So, that we can responsibly have fun,” said Elysia Rizo, Tight Ends Sports Bar and Grill owner.

Dr. Minns is reminding people that the risk of catching COVID-19 is still high.

“Even though it seems like we’ve had a lot of cases it’s still probably less than 10 or 15% of the population who have either the natural infection or a vaccine. So still 85-90-percent of our public is still susceptible.”

Dr. Minns said the health department is trusting people to do the right thing and be safe wherever they watch the game. He says if numbers rise again, it could lead to more restrictions.