Primary care clinics see a decline in patients coming in

Coronavirus in Kansas

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) – The number of patients coming through the doors at Tanglewood Family Medical Center in Derby isn’t like it used to be.

“You would think that during a pandemic or virus outbreak that we would be seeing way more patients and be flooded with work,” said Dr. Constantine Panakos, Family Physician at Tanglewood Medical Center.

They are seeing a 30-50% decline in patients.

“Like Tuesday, I saw six patients, and typically, I’d see 18 on a Tuesday,” said Dr. Panakos.

The decline in patients started two weeks ago.

Dr. Panakos says they are taking extra safety precautions for those patients coming in. They are implementing a system to separate patients showing symptoms like coughs and fevers.

“Basically, they will call us when they get to the clinic, and then, we will go out to the car get them, get the mask on them and bring them into an isolated room in the back of the clinic, where only our sick patients will be,” he said.

One doctor is assigned to specifically treat those sick patients daily. They are fully prepped with safety gear to protect the physicians.

“We’re wearing gowns, we’re wearing face masks, eye goggles, and shields that protect our whole face,” said Panakos.

The clinic’s goal is to not cross contaminate sick patients with those who are healthy.

Dr. Panakos says they also offer tele-health visits for those simply wanting to stay home.

