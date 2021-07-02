Protecting your family from the delta variant, other variants of COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says there are things families can do to reduce their chance of getting the rapidly spreading COVID-19 delta variant.

This week, Kansas has recorded 1,211 new coronavirus cases, 12 deaths and also seen an increase in the presence of the delta variant. There are three deaths recorded in Kansas attributable to the delta variant.

“We all have a role to play in preventing the spread of COVID-19, especially as new strains emerge,” Governor Laura Kelly said in a news release. “We can all do our part to keep our communities safe by getting vaccinated and following the CDC guidelines.”

If Kansans are planning to attend large gatherings, here are additional recommendations from CDC:

If you have COVID-19 symptoms, stay home.

Stay at least 6 feet away from people who do not live with you

You are more likely to get or spread COVID-19 when you are in close contact with people who don’t live with you

Remember that people without symptoms or with a recent negative test result can still spread COVID-19 to others

Choose safer outdoor venues if possible

Choose venues that limit seating and allow for social distancing and select your seat or place to stand based on your ability to stay at least 6 feet from others

Arrive to the event early or at off-peak times to avoid crowding and congested areas

Avoid using restroom facilities or concession areas at high traffic times, such as intermission, half-time, or immediately after the event

Avoid crowded, poorly ventilated indoor spaces

As much as possible, avoid crowds and indoor spaces that do not offer fresh air from the outdoors

You are less likely to get or spread COVID-19 during outdoor activities. Look for seating options that are outside or have proper ventilation with outdoor air, such as tents that have open doors or rolled up sides.

Wear a mask

Wear a mask with two or more layers to stop the spread of COVID-19 to protect yourself and others

Wear your mask over your nose and mouth, secure it under your chin, and make sure it fits snugly against the sides of your face

Keep a spare mask in case your mask becomes wet from moisture in your breath or from snow or rain

If you have symptoms or were exposed to someone diagnosed with COVID-19, get tested. Testing is available by visiting KnowbeforeyougoKS.com.

To find a vaccine near you, visit www.vaccines.gov/.