Public pools could reopen by Memorial Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Another popular place the state is looking at opening is public pools.

Typically, they open on or around Memorial Day weekend.

After talking with the executive director of the recreation and park association, Governor Laura Kelly says May 29 is still the target date.

“You know if all things work out the way we are hoping they work out, and we continue to move through phases, I think that’s that or very close to that date is very reasonable,” said Gov. Kelly.

Doctor Lee Norman, KDHE secretary, says the state is also waiting on guidelines from the CDC to see what needs to be done so public pools can open this summer.

According to the CDC, there is no evidence that the virus that causes COVID-19 can be spread to people through the water in pools, hot tubs, spas, or water play areas. Proper operation and maintenance (including disinfection with chlorine and bromine) of these facilities should inactivate the virus in the water.

While there is ongoing community spread of COVID-19 of the virus that causes COVID-19, it is important for individuals as well as owners and operators of these facilities to take steps to ensure health and safety:

Everyone should follow local and state guidelines that may determine when and how recreational water facilities may operate.

Individuals should continue to protect themselves and others at recreational water venues both in and out of the water – for example, by practicing social distancing and good hand hygiene.

In addition to ensuring water safety and quality, owners and operators of community pools, hot tubs, spas, and water play areas should follow the interim guidance for businesses and employers for cleaning and disinfecting their community facilities.

