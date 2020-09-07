Quarantine forces Hays Middle School to make schedule changes

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) — Hays USD 489 is making some changes that affect students and parents at Hays Middle School.

The district says it is making schedule changes due to the number of Hays Middle School staff and students who are either in isolation or quarantine because of the coronavirus.

Tuesday, Sept. 8, there will be no school for students. Teachers and staff should still report to work for training and planning.

Wednesday through Friday, Sept. 9 – 11, Hays Middle School students will have remote class. Staff will report to work and teaching will be done in the virtual classroom.

The plan is to return to on-site learning Monday, Sept. 14. Student activities and athletics are canceled until then.

USD 489 says it is working with the Ellis County Health Department to complete contact tracing. Close contacts of those who have coronavirus will be notified today and will be required to quarantine.

