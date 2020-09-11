Questions about education and COVID-19? Talk to us

The Wichita Journalism Collaborative was designed to keep readers at the forefront of our work. We want to cover the topics you care about most.

What are you curious about when it comes to education in Wichita and the surrounding area during the pandemic? You ask the questions and then we’ll work to find out the answers.

The Wichita Journalism Collaborative is a partnership of seven news organizations, including KSN-TV. The effort is supported by the Solutions Journalism Network and funded by the Knight Foundation.