Race to end COVID at Kansas Speedway results in dozens of vaccinations, hundreds of tests

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) – The incentive to drive some laps at Kansas Speedway over the weekend convinced hundreds of people to receive a COVID-19 vaccination or to be tested for the virus.

The United Government Public Health Department said it vaccinated a total of 124 people during the two-day event. It also administered 240 COVID-19 tests.

Anyone, who agreed to be tested or vaccinated at the clinic Friday evening or Saturday afternoon, was allowed to drive two laps around Kansas Speedway.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment hoped the incentive would boost the vaccination rate and convince people to make time to get a shot.

If you are hoping to get a COVID-19 vaccine, walk-in appointments are available through retail pharmacies, hospitals and county health departments.