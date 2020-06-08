Random COVID-19 testing in Sedgwick County expected to reveal new cases

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s a good news and bad news situation in Sedgwick County with COVID-19.

New cases continue to happen and the numbers are expected to rise as more testing is happening for all county residents.

The good news is on the testing side of COVID-19 in the county.

“We do expect to see more positive cases,” said Sedgwick County health director Adrienne Byrne.

Byrne says the numbers in Sedgwick Count could be increasing soon not because there is a spike in cases, but testing may reveal more.

“So we are testing more people,” says Byrne. “And we’ve had a lot of calls from people wanting to be tested, and if nothing else, just to rule it out because we know there are asymptomatic people walking around with COVID-19.”

Byrne says there are no major new clusters of concern at the moment. Byrne also says a report supplied to a media source in Kansas City over the weekend that talks about cases and clusters is problematic.

“We will not release cluster locations and names of businesses as a general rule. There could be some HIPPA violations there if we give out personal health information,” said Byrne. “And if we think for a second that we are not able to identify all contacts (in contract tracing) we will then release information to get help locating individuals.”

Byrne says the information in the report was from the state and given to county health departments for the specific purpose of informing county health departments.

“The state health department decided to share the information with all counties because sometimes there’s cross overs where somebody is a resident of one county but have tested positive somewhere else,” explained Byrne. “And again, it’s supposed to be confidential information that does not go outside of health departments and just keeping us aware of what is going on in the state of Kansas in regards to clusters.”

Byrne says the Sedgwick County Commission, which acts as the health board, is expected to make a decision on staying in phase two of reopening versus going fully into phase three. That decision could come as soon as Wednesday.

