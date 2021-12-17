Click here for coronavirus updates

Rate of coronavirus deaths in Kansas down since last week

Coronavirus in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The coronavirus continues to be linked to deaths in Kansas. State health officials say COVID-19 is to blame for 14 more Kansas deaths, bringing the state’s death toll to 6,909. Since last Saturday, the KDHE reported 79 deaths, 21 lower than the previous week.

Since Wednesday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports 103 more Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19.

The KDHE says 4,297 Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus since Wednesday, while 4,258 have tested negative.

Since Monday, almost 25,000 Kansans got a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine:

  • 6,111 Kansans got their first dose
  • 5,524 got a second dose
  • 13,357 got a third dose

Of Kansans eligible to be vaccinated, 62.2% have received at least one dose, while 54.03% have completed a vaccine series.

CountyConfirmed
Allen2,518
Anderson1,308
Atchison2,837
Barber656
Barton4,588
Bourbon2,823
Brown1,952
Butler12,435
Chase449
Chautauqua614
Cherokee3,970
Cheyenne501
Clark367
Clay1,379
Cloud1,783
Coffey1,525
Comanche351
Cowley6,714
Crawford7,523
Decatur513
Dickinson3,410
Doniphan1,694
Douglas13,705
Edwards469
Elk381
Ellis5,077
Ellsworth1,568
Finney8,212
Ford7,665
Franklin4,421
Geary5,202
Gove611
Graham373
Grant1,561
Gray955
Greeley229
Greenwood1,151
Hamilton343
Harper1,200
Harvey6,064
Haskell701
Hodgeman279
Jackson2,564
Jefferson3,097
Jewell620
Johnson88,199
Kearny968
Kingman1,397
Kiowa454
Labette4,253
Lane221
Leavenworth11,833
Lincoln430
Linn1,857
Logan577
Lyon6,340
Marion2,095
Marshall1,931
McPherson5,251
Meade787
Miami5,050
Mitchell915
Montgomery5,923
Morris950
Morton474
Nemaha2,380
Neosho3,255
Ness566
Norton1,644
Osage2,449
Osborne555
Ottawa885
Pawnee1,620
Phillips1,055
Pottawatomie3,464
Pratt1,435
Rawlins582
Reno13,493
Republic976
Rice1,732
Riley8,502
Rooks956
Rush586
Russell1,420
Saline9,727
Scott934
Sedgwick92,138
Seward5,259
Shawnee29,524
Sheridan595
Sherman1,159
Smith489
Stafford832
Stanton332
Stevens1,034
Sumner3,881
Thomas1,789
Trego547
Wabaunsee1,159
Wallace336
Washington967
Wichita343
Wilson1,801
Woodson507
Wyandotte30,618
Beaver, OK650
Harper, OK550
Kay, OK8,158
Texas, OK4,431

Kansas coronavirus cases updated Dec. 17, 2021
Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated Dec. 15, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health

