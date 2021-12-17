Rate of coronavirus deaths in Kansas down since last week

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The coronavirus continues to be linked to deaths in Kansas. State health officials say COVID-19 is to blame for 14 more Kansas deaths, bringing the state’s death toll to 6,909. Since last Saturday, the KDHE reported 79 deaths, 21 lower than the previous week.

Since Wednesday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports 103 more Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19.

The KDHE says 4,297 Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus since Wednesday, while 4,258 have tested negative.

Since Monday, almost 25,000 Kansans got a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine:

6,111 Kansans got their first dose

5,524 got a second dose

13,357 got a third dose

Of Kansans eligible to be vaccinated, 62.2% have received at least one dose, while 54.03% have completed a vaccine series.