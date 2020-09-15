Rawlins County School District: Full Remote Learning until Sept. 20

RAWLINS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Rawlins County School District/USD 105 announced on their Facebook page on Tuesday that they will go to Full Remote Learning for the next two weeks, with students returning to school on Sept. 30 — due to COVID-19 reasons.

The school district said they have been informed by the Rawlins County Public Health Department that the district has multiple positive tests for COVID-19. The new positive cases and quarantine mandates are the reasons for the school to operate remotely for the next two weeks.

USD 105 said all activities and practices are canceled until September 30.

USD 105 and the Rawlins County Public Health Department are working together to identify close contacts of the individuals.

USD 105 said they will continue with their safety and health protocols, which include recommending masks, sanitizing hands, wiping down equipment, and other sanitizing processes.

