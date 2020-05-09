Click here for coronavirus updates

Re-open Kansas rally draws crowds to the statehouse

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSNT

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Nearly 100 people gathered in front of the state capitol, rallying to re-open Kansas on Saturday afternoon.

There were speakers who addressed the crowds, including state representative, Trevor Jacobs.

