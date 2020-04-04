Real estate agents adapting to new practices due to coronavirus

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The COVID-19 pandemic is forcing real estate agents to drastically change the way they do business.

In the last few weeks, real estate agents like Bryce Jones are increasing safety protocols for both buyers and sellers. He said sellers are asked to thoroughly disinfect their homes in preparation for showings and they are screening buyers ahead of time.

“We ask that anytime a buyer is going to be scheduling a showing we ask them not to schedule that showing if they are showing any signs of or have symptoms of the flu or what might be considered the coronavirus,” said Bryce Jones, Associate Broker and Sales Associate with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services PenFed Realty.

Even still, he said these days they are enhancing and encouraging virtual tours to help reduce the chances of exposure. Last week he said he conducted several showings via FaceTime for an out of state buyer who could not travel to Wichita because of travel restrictions due to COVID-19.

“At the end of the day, we sort of recapped what they had seen they did select a home and we wrote a contract that day for that house so that was accepted,” said Jones.

With interest rates staying relatively low, Jones said it’s keeping buyers interested. Overall, he said he hasn’t seen a big impact on the Wichita housing market so far.

“I do know we are watching that very carefully with recent furloughs and layoffs we’re concerned about how that might impact our market,” said Jones.

Jones said when it comes to closings, those have to be done in person as buyers and sellers are required to hand sign some of those documents. Even then, he said they make sure to practice social distancing.

LATEST STORIES: