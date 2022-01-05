Click here for coronavirus updates

Record number of new coronavirus cases in Kansas, 104 new hospitalizations

Coronavirus in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — In the past two days, the number of Kansans testing positive for the coronavirus has jumped by 15,322. That is a record for the state. Before this week, the previous high was 7,526 from Nov. 23, 2020.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said it samples about two percent of the positive cases for variants. Since Monday, 62 of the samples tested positive for the omicron variant, while 163 are the delta variant.

The KDHE said 104 more Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since Monday. Earlier Wednesday, hospital leaders from across the state called the situation a crisis.

The state also reports 15 more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19.

Each Wednesday, the KDHE also updates how many active coronavirus clusters it is tracking across Kansas. There are 176 active clusters this week, 21 more than last Wednesday. Most of the active clusters are at schools (32) and at long-term care facilities (84). The KDHE only names locations that have five or more current cases. No schools were named this week.

These are the COVID-19 exposure locations named this week:

TypeFacilityCityCases within
the last 14 days
CorrectionsKansas Juvenile Correctional ComplexTopeka8
Sedgwick County Juvenile Detention FacilityWichita6
Shawnee County JailTopeka7
Group livingKansas Neurological Institute (KNI)Topeka7
Long-term care facilityAdventHealth Care CenterOverland Park7
Brookdale East WichitaWichita30
Brookdale Overland ParkOverland Park15
Diversicare of SedgwickSedgwick17
EvergreenOlathe7
Garden TerraceOverland Park7
Lakeview VillageLenexa5
Larksfield Place Health CenterWichita5
Lexington Park Health and RehabTopeka9
MedicalodgeGreat Bend12
Midland CareTopeka10
Osawatomie State Hospital Nursing
Facility for mental Health		Osawatomie16
Pine VillageMoundridge14
Premier Living by WardenWichita7
Shawnee GardensShawnee23
Stratford CommonsOverland Park8
Village ShalomOverland Park6
(Source: KDHE The KDHE will publish the names of locations with five or more COVID-19 cases with symptom onset dates in the last 14 days. Once a place no longer has five or more cases with symptom onset dates within the last 14 days, it will be removed from the list)

The KDHE also updates its COVID-19 vaccination numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. In the past two days:

  • 5,466 Kansans got their first dose of a vaccine
  • 3,801 got their second dose
  • 8,810 got a third dose.

Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, 63.62% have received at least one dose, while 54.95% are considered fully vaccinated.

CountyConfirmed
Allen2,800
Anderson1,490
Atchison3,119
Barber726
Barton4,840
Bourbon3,108
Brown2,090
Butler13,616
Chase486
Chautauqua654
Cherokee4,200
Cheyenne526
Clark393
Clay1,494
Cloud1,873
Coffey1,762
Comanche369
Cowley7,388
Crawford8,227
Decatur538
Dickinson3,627
Doniphan1,829
Douglas15,953
Edwards486
Elk399
Ellis5,367
Ellsworth1,639
Finney8,629
Ford8,156
Franklin5,123
Geary5,849
Gove640
Graham407
Grant1,678
Gray988
Greeley238
Greenwood1,257
Hamilton358
Harper1,326
Harvey6,696
Haskell741
Hodgeman304
Jackson2,816
Jefferson3,416
Jewell645
Johnson99,894
Kearny1,029
Kingman1,516
Kiowa481
Labette4,575
Lane229
Leavenworth12,918
Lincoln465
Linn2,033
Logan639
Lyon6,892
Marion2,350
Marshall2,026
McPherson5,710
Meade876
Miami5,626
Mitchell971
Montgomery6,403
Morris1,034
Morton505
Nemaha2,521
Neosho3,534
Ness611
Norton1,712
Osage2,819
Osborne610
Ottawa919
Pawnee1,693
Phillips1,098
Pottawatomie3,839
Pratt1,553
Rawlins596
Reno14,382
Republic1,046
Rice1,888
Riley9,175
Rooks1,037
Rush619
Russell1,528
Saline10,425
Scott979
Sedgwick102,956
Seward5,823
Shawnee33,002
Sheridan646
Sherman1,224
Smith519
Stafford872
Stanton353
Stevens1,105
Sumner4,168
Thomas1,881
Trego584
Wabaunsee1,269
Wallace354
Washington1,052
Wichita360
Wilson1,984
Woodson603
Wyandotte33,944
Beaver, OK715
Harper, OK567
Kay, OK8,683
Texas, OK4,624

Kansas coronavirus cases updated Jan. 5, 2022
Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated Jan. 5, 2022
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

