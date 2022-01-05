Record number of new coronavirus cases in Kansas, 104 new hospitalizations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — In the past two days, the number of Kansans testing positive for the coronavirus has jumped by 15,322. That is a record for the state. Before this week, the previous high was 7,526 from Nov. 23, 2020.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said it samples about two percent of the positive cases for variants. Since Monday, 62 of the samples tested positive for the omicron variant, while 163 are the delta variant.

The KDHE said 104 more Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since Monday. Earlier Wednesday, hospital leaders from across the state called the situation a crisis.

The state also reports 15 more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19.

Each Wednesday, the KDHE also updates how many active coronavirus clusters it is tracking across Kansas. There are 176 active clusters this week, 21 more than last Wednesday. Most of the active clusters are at schools (32) and at long-term care facilities (84). The KDHE only names locations that have five or more current cases. No schools were named this week.

These are the COVID-19 exposure locations named this week:

Type Facility City Cases within

the last 14 days Corrections Kansas Juvenile Correctional Complex Topeka 8 Sedgwick County Juvenile Detention Facility Wichita 6 Shawnee County Jail Topeka 7 Group living Kansas Neurological Institute (KNI) Topeka 7 Long-term care facility AdventHealth Care Center Overland Park 7 Brookdale East Wichita Wichita 30 Brookdale Overland Park Overland Park 15 Diversicare of Sedgwick Sedgwick 17 Evergreen Olathe 7 Garden Terrace Overland Park 7 Lakeview Village Lenexa 5 Larksfield Place Health Center Wichita 5 Lexington Park Health and Rehab Topeka 9 Medicalodge Great Bend 12 Midland Care Topeka 10 Osawatomie State Hospital Nursing

Facility for mental Health Osawatomie 16 Pine Village Moundridge 14 Premier Living by Warden Wichita 7 Shawnee Gardens Shawnee 23 Stratford Commons Overland Park 8 Village Shalom Overland Park 6 (Source: KDHE The KDHE will publish the names of locations with five or more COVID-19 cases with symptom onset dates in the last 14 days. Once a place no longer has five or more cases with symptom onset dates within the last 14 days, it will be removed from the list)

The KDHE also updates its COVID-19 vaccination numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. In the past two days:

5,466 Kansans got their first dose of a vaccine

3,801 got their second dose

8,810 got a third dose.

Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, 63.62% have received at least one dose, while 54.95% are considered fully vaccinated.