Recovery programs navigating new territory in treatment during COVID-19

Coronavirus in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – For those recovering from alcoholism, not having the meetings that hold them accountable can be hard on their recovery process.

Alcoholics Anonymous Wichita is providing alternatives to face-to-face meetings and encouraging clients to check in often with their sponsor for accountability.

“Any time there’s stress involved it does have a lot of people desiring to go back to the to their crutch they have used in the past,” anonymous said.

Anonymous suggests calling the hotline at (316) 684-3661 for 24-hour support.

