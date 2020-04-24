Recovery Task Force meets for the first time to discuss reopening Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – As Kansans are eyeing the day when businesses will reopen and some can return to work, city and county officials are preparing a plan for when that day comes.

For the first time, members of the Recovery Task Force met digitally to speak with local leaders, community advocates, and business owners to hear their concerns and needs for reopening.

Officials said they were impressed with the preparation already complete by some local business owners.

“These are the businesses and service providers that have been closed and obviously, you can tell they’ve done a lot of work and a lot of thought about how do we open safely,” said Pete Meitzner, Sedgwick County commissioner.

The discussion included concerns about clear guidance for reopening and keeping every type of business in mind.

Some members said they will still need to meet with representatives of certain businesses like salons and nail shops.

Alicia Holloway, president of the Wichita Independent Business Association, represents more than 400 small local businesses and said these owners need guidance for what to do in the days leading up to business resuming.

“All they want is some direction that they know how to follow,” said Holloway. “With every day that passes, the more crucial it becomes that they are able to open up and do business as usual.”

The plan is still in the drafting process, but Commissioner Meitzner said officials might consider extending the Sedgwick County stay-at-home order a few days to give business owners and leader enough time to properly prepare.

Officials will discuss those details in the coming days.

“This is so we really get the community ready,” said Meitzner. “It’s too early to say what we will do exactly, but everybody wants to do it right. That’s what we’re working on.”

But a majority of the Recovery Task Force agrees that the plan needs to be clear and communicated in a timely manner.

Some even suggested being open to revisions as time goes on depending on what works well and what doesn’t.

“People want to do the right thing,” said Becky Tuttle, Wichita City Council member. “People will do what they understand. This is something we’re going to have to take in steps. This is a proactive challenge. There is no prescriptive answer for this.”

Officials said the discussion will continue through next week when a plan is revealed.

