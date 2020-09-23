Red Cross blood donors have new opportunity to help patients fighting COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Plasma from whole blood and platelet donations made through the American Red Cross that test positive for COVID-19 antibodies may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions.
The Red Cross said donors are encouraged to make an appointment to give blood or platelets now to help ensure coronavirus patients and others who depend on transfusions have needed blood products this fall.
In April, the Red Cross began collecting COVID-19 convalescent plasma from previously diagnosed individuals, who could only give at one of approximately 170 Red Cross blood donation centers across the country. Convalescent plasma contains COVID-19 antibodies that may help the most critical patients actively fighting this virus. Now, whole blood and platelet donations made at any Red Cross blood drive or blood donation center could be helpful in the effort.
“Donations that come back positive for COVID-19 antibodies now undergo secondary testing to confirm antibody results, and that enables the Red Cross to then potentially use the plasma from those donations for COVID-19 patients,” said Dr. Erin Goodhue, executive medical director of direct patient care with the Red Cross Biomedical Services. “With approximately 2% of the U.S. population testing positive for COVID-19 antibodies, every donation is important to ensure patients with coronavirus have access to every treatment option available to them.”
The Red Cross encourages eligible individuals to schedule an appointment, download the free Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities, Sept. 23-Oct. 15:
Wichita Blood Donation Center, 707 N. Main St
Mon., 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Tues. & Wed., 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Fri. & Sat., 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Cheney
10/12/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Pauls Lutheran Church, 639 Lincoln
Derby
9/23/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Derby Welcome Center, 611 N Mulberry
9/30/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Derby Welcome Center, 611 N Mulberry
10/5/2020: 1:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Derby Welcome Center, 611 N Mulberry
McConnell AFB
10/3/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., McConnell Air Force Dole Community Building, 2901 S Rock Road
Mulvane
9/30/2020: 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Mulvane High School, 1900 N. Rock Rd.
Valley Center
9/29/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Valley Center Community Buliding, 316 E. Clay St.
Wichita
9/23/2020: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m., Family Video – 29th & Tyler, 8778 West 29th St. North
9/25/2020: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Pathway Church, 2001 N. Maize Rd.
9/25/2020: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., St. Francis of Assisi, 861 N. Socora
9/25/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., LaQuinta Inn and Suites Wichita, 2660 N Greenwich Court
9/26/2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Church of The Resurrection, 4901 N. Woodlawn
9/28/2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Goldenrod Park Community Facility, 1340 S Pattie
9/29/2020: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., American Red Cross, 707 N Main
9/30/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Decker Electric, 4500 W. Harry St.
10/2/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Drury Plaza Hotel Broadview Wichita, 400 West Douglas
10/4/2020: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., St Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 1321 Stratford Lane
10/8/2020: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., Parts and Distribution, 7121 SW Blvd
10/9/2020: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Pathway Church, 2001 N. Maize Rd.
10/11/2020: 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., St. Catherine of Siena, 3636 N. Ridge Rd
10/11/2020: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., Risen Savior Lutheran Church, 6770 E. 34th St. N.
10/11/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 330 N. Broadway
10/12/2020: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m., St. Jude Catholic Church, 3130 N. Amidon
LATEST STORIES:
- Evergy finalizes modifications for large power poles in northeast Wichita
- KU Medical Center part of COVID-19 clinical trial
- Hutchinson Fire Department heading to Wyoming to help with growing fire
- Gale Sayers, Bears legend and ‘Kansas Comet’, passes away at 77
- Lawmaker: Kelly staff blocks list of Kansas PPE suppliers