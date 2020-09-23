Red Cross blood donors have new opportunity to help patients fighting COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Plasma from whole blood and platelet donations made through the American Red Cross that test positive for COVID-19 antibodies may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions.

The Red Cross said donors are encouraged to make an appointment to give blood or platelets now to help ensure coronavirus patients and others who depend on transfusions have needed blood products this fall.

In April, the Red Cross began collecting COVID-19 convalescent plasma from previously diagnosed individuals, who could only give at one of approximately 170 Red Cross blood donation centers across the country. Convalescent plasma contains COVID-19 antibodies that may help the most critical patients actively fighting this virus. Now, whole blood and platelet donations made at any Red Cross blood drive or blood donation center could be helpful in the effort.

“Donations that come back positive for COVID-19 antibodies now undergo secondary testing to confirm antibody results, and that enables the Red Cross to then potentially use the plasma from those donations for COVID-19 patients,” said Dr. Erin Goodhue, executive medical director of direct patient care with the Red Cross Biomedical Services. “With approximately 2% of the U.S. population testing positive for COVID-19 antibodies, every donation is important to ensure patients with coronavirus have access to every treatment option available to them.”

The Red Cross encourages eligible individuals to schedule an appointment, download the free Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities, Sept. 23-Oct. 15:

Wichita Blood Donation Center, 707 N. Main St

Mon., 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Tues. & Wed., 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fri. & Sat., 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Cheney

10/12/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Pauls Lutheran Church, 639 Lincoln

Derby

9/23/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Derby Welcome Center, 611 N Mulberry

9/30/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Derby Welcome Center, 611 N Mulberry

10/5/2020: 1:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Derby Welcome Center, 611 N Mulberry

McConnell AFB

10/3/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., McConnell Air Force Dole Community Building, 2901 S Rock Road

Mulvane

9/30/2020: 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Mulvane High School, 1900 N. Rock Rd.

Valley Center

9/29/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Valley Center Community Buliding, 316 E. Clay St.

Wichita

9/23/2020: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m., Family Video – 29th & Tyler, 8778 West 29th St. North

9/25/2020: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Pathway Church, 2001 N. Maize Rd.

9/25/2020: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., St. Francis of Assisi, 861 N. Socora

9/25/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., LaQuinta Inn and Suites Wichita, 2660 N Greenwich Court

9/26/2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Church of The Resurrection, 4901 N. Woodlawn

9/28/2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Goldenrod Park Community Facility, 1340 S Pattie

9/29/2020: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., American Red Cross, 707 N Main

9/30/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Decker Electric, 4500 W. Harry St.

10/2/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Drury Plaza Hotel Broadview Wichita, 400 West Douglas

10/4/2020: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., St Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 1321 Stratford Lane

10/8/2020: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., Parts and Distribution, 7121 SW Blvd

10/9/2020: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Pathway Church, 2001 N. Maize Rd.

10/11/2020: 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., St. Catherine of Siena, 3636 N. Ridge Rd

10/11/2020: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., Risen Savior Lutheran Church, 6770 E. 34th St. N.

10/11/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 330 N. Broadway

10/12/2020: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m., St. Jude Catholic Church, 3130 N. Amidon

LATEST STORIES: