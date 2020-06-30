Regal Theaters now opening July 31

NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 24: Mel Gibson’s “The Passion of the Christ” opens at the Regal Cinemas 14 February 24, 2004 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

Regal, the owner of the Warren Threatres, has announced plans for the reopening starting Friday, July 31.

The reopening plans include a wide range of new health and safety measures based on guidelines provided by the CDC and other public health organizations.

The theatre chain said it includes safety measures based on feedback received from employees and moviegoers they have deemed most important for their return.

Regal will also provide new contactless payment options and innovative sanitizing methods including:

Contactless payment. Along with the ability to purchase tickets in advance on the Regal mobile app, guests will now have the ability to purchase concession items from the app.

ULV Foggers. Employees will sanitize every auditorium and seat after each movie using new electrostatic ‘fogger’ equipment. This form of deep sanitization is highly effective in disinfecting all materials with a non-toxic formula that is fast drying.

Along with the above procedures, each theatre will sanitize high-contact points on an increased schedule and use floor markers throughout the building to assist with social distancing.

To read more on Regal’s plans, click here.

