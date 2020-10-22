Reno County additional testing locations announced

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Reno County Health Department has set up additional testing locations through the remainder of 2020.

The location for all of the following dates is at the Kansas State Fairgrounds Oz Building Breezeway. Beginning next week, the dates are every Tuesday and every other Saturday.

October 2020

Tuesday, Oct 27: 4-7 p.m.

November 2020

Tuesdays, Nov 3, 10, 17, 24: 4-7 p.m.

Saturdays, Nov 7, 21: 10a.m.-1 p.m.

December 2020

Tuesdays, Dec 1, 8, 15, 22, 29: 4-7 p.m.

Saturdays, Dec 5, 19: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Appointments are encouraged to reduce your wait time; however, walk-ins are welcome. All people, regardless of symptoms and exposure, are encouraged to be tested. Please call 1-844-834-3657 to schedule your appointment.

Please continue to be vigilant by washing your hands, social distance by at least six feet or more, wear a mask when you are in public places and stay at home if you are not feeling well. It is very important that people continue to follow the guidelines to help decrease the spread of COVID-19.

LATEST STORIES: