Reno County announces 4 more deaths linked to COVID-19

Coronavirus in Kansas

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Reno County Health Department says four more residents who had laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 have died.

It brings the number of deaths linked to COVID-19 in Reno County to 37 since the pandemic began.

The health department does not release any other information about the victims.

Health experts are asking residents to continue to fight against the spread of the coronavirus. They want people to practice good handwashing, social distancing of at least six feet, wearing masks when in public, and staying home if you do not feel well.

