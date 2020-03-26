HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Reno County Health Department has announced that the county has five positive cases of COVID-19.
The two most recent patients are men over the age of 50. Health officials are investigating both cases.
The Reno County Health Department is asking citizens to be dependent on health authorities to provide the most accurate information on the coronavirus.
It offers this advice for minimizing your risk of getting COVID-19:
- Practice good hygiene with frequent hand washing
- Practice proper respiratory etiquette such as coughing and sneezing into your elbow bend
- Limit handshakes and physical contact
- Stay home if you are feeling ill
- Call your primary care physician to discuss your symptoms
LATEST STORIES:
- Reno County announces 5 coronavirus cases
- Trump say feds developing new guidelines for coronavirus risk, social distancing
- For over 130 years public scientists at land-grant universities have kept our food supply and our environment safe
- Hutchinson playgrounds closed, parks and trails remain open
- El Paso feels aftershocks of 5.0-magnitude quake in West Texas