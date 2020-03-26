Reno County announces 5 coronavirus cases

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Reno County Health Department has announced that the county has five positive cases of COVID-19.

The two most recent patients are men over the age of 50. Health officials are investigating both cases.

The Reno County Health Department is asking citizens to be dependent on health authorities to provide the most accurate information on the coronavirus.

It offers this advice for minimizing your risk of getting COVID-19:

Practice good hygiene with frequent hand washing

Practice proper respiratory etiquette such as coughing and sneezing into your elbow bend

Limit handshakes and physical contact

Stay home if you are feeling ill

Call your primary care physician to discuss your symptoms

