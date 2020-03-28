Reno County businesses get help through online initiative during Coronavirus pandemic

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Reno County is ramping up their response to help their local businesses during the Coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, the Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber, Hutchinson Community Foundation and the United Way of Reno County launched a program called rallyreno.org.

Debra Teufel, the President of the Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber the initiative allows people to purchase gift cards from businesses that have chosen to participate.

“It’s matched dollar for dollar with dollars from the community foundation and they are then contributing those dollars to United Way of Reno County, which is then contributing to

the fund with either rent or utility assistance, assistance with buying food or prescription drugs during this time,” said Teufel.

Teufel says they will keep the platform up and running as long as it is needed.

“Weekly we are going to be cutting checks to our business community to help them from all of the gift certificates purchased and hopefully it buys them some time, because we know a lot of them it puts them in a cash flow crunch right now,” said Teufel.

So far, over $6,440 has been raised for the 40 participating businesses they have on the site.