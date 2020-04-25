Reno County confirms 24 COVID-19 positive cases

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Reno County Health Department confirmed they have registered 24 positive cases of COVID-19 as of 7 p.m. Friday evening.

The latest positive cases involve a woman in her 40s with exposure from out of county travel, a man in his 60s with an unknown source of exposure, a man in his 30s with an unknown source of exposure, and another man in his 30s with an unknown source of exposure.

Reno County Health Department said all four are in home isolation per CDC guidelines. No further information will be released on them.

The state of Kansas remains under a statewide stay home order. It means all citizens are directed to stay in their homes unless performing an essential activity as described in the governor’s executive order.

For more information on COVID-19 cases in Kansas, click here.

