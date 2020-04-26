Click here for coronavirus updates

Reno County confirms 25 positive COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Reno County Health Department confirmed 25 registered COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

The most recent case is a woman in her 20’s with an unknown source of exposure, according to the Reno County Health Department. She is in home isolation per guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The health department says seven previously confirmed cases of COVID-19 have since completed recovery and are non-symptomatic per disease investigation guidelines furnished by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

The Reno County Health Department also has a self-reporting form hosted on its COVID-19 Information Center. The Health Department seeks to mobilize residents to self-report their symptomology through the self-report form to better assist in quantifying and tracking case contact and spread within the county. This form is designed to both capture responses from those who have already been experiencing symptoms prior to today as well as those residents who begin to showcase symptoms in the coming weeks and months.

