Reno County confirms 27 COVID-19 cases

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Reno County now has registered 27 positive cases of COVID-19.

The newest positive case is a woman in her 20s with a known source of exposure from a prior positive case in Reno County.

She currently is in home isolation per guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Eight previously confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Reno County have since completed recovery and are nonsymptomatic per disease investigation guidelines furnished by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.



The Reno County Health Department also has a self-reporting form hosted on its COVID-19 Information Center.

