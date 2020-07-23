Reno County confirms first COVID-19 death

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Reno County Health Department is confirming the first death in the county from COVID-19.

The department said the person was hospitalized in Hutchinson, No further information will be released about the patient.

The health department said 135 previously confirmed cases of COVID-19 have recovered from the disease. The county has 32 active cases that are investigated.

The county has ran 3,854 test with 3,686 negatives. A total of 6.13% of Reno County has been tested.

