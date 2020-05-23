Reno County Correctional Facility reports no new COVID-19 cases

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Reno County Correctional Facility is reporting no new positive COVID-19 cases after testing all deputies and inmates in the correctional facility on Thursday, May 21, according to a spokesperson at the Reno County Correctional Facility. All results came back negative.
A Reno County Correctional Facility spokesperson says staff and inmates were tested after a female inmate tested positive for COVID-19. That inmate has been isolated since Monday, May 18th, and will continue to be monitored for signs and symptoms. Staff at the facility will continue to use precautions and utilize all Personal Protective Equipment when contact with the inmate is necessary.
On Monday, May 18, the inmate indicated she lives with two family members who are positive for COVID-19.
She was quarantined immediately and the other inmates she was housed with were locked down in individual cells.
The sheriff says they were able to confirm with the Reno County Health Department that the siblings did test positive at the inmate’s address.
The inmate was tested. The results came back Wednesday as positive for COVID-19.
