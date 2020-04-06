Reno County COVID-19 cases increase to 11

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Reno County Health Department confirmed on Sunday it has 11 positive COVID-19 cases in Reno County.

Officials say the newest positive case is a female in her 60’s with an unknown source of exposure. She is in home isolation per guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Reno County health department encourages residents to be dependent on health authorities to provide the most accurate information on COVID-19.

It offers advice to reduce the risk of COVID-19:

Practice good hygiene with frequent hand washing

Proper respiratory etiquette such as coughing and sneezing into your elbow bend

Limit handshakes, and physical contact.

Stay home if you are feeling ill and call your primary care physician to discuss your symptoms.

