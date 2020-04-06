1  of  42
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Barton Community College Butler Community College May Commencement Exercises cancelled Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Church of the Brethren - Garden City DCF Service Centers close until further notice, key services to continue Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Eastminster Church - Wichita Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns Finney County offices closed to public: Garden City Administrative Center Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend American Legion Post 180 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Hutchinson Zoo Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo in Garden City Mark Arts Pathway Church Planet Fitness - All locations Resurrection Lutheran Church in Haysville Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC) The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester West Link Church of Christ Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Symphony Wichita The Tutoring Center Wichita Westlink Church of Christ Winfield First Presbyterian Church
Reno County COVID-19 cases increase to 11

Coronavirus in Kansas

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Reno County Health Department confirmed on Sunday it has 11 positive COVID-19 cases in Reno County.

Officials say the newest positive case is a female in her 60’s with an unknown source of exposure. She is in home isolation per guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Reno County health department encourages residents to be dependent on health authorities to provide the most accurate information on COVID-19.

It offers advice to reduce the risk of COVID-19:

  • Practice good hygiene with frequent hand washing
  • Proper respiratory etiquette such as coughing and sneezing into your elbow bend
  • Limit handshakes, and physical contact.
  • Stay home if you are feeling ill and call your primary care physician to discuss your symptoms.

