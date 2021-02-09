Click here for coronavirus updates

Reno County COVID-19 vaccine clinic scheduled for Feb. 12

Coronavirus in Kansas

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Reno County Health Department is holding a vaccination clinic on Friday, February 12th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hutchinson Sports Arena.

The department said 800 doses will be administered to ages 65 and over with increased risk factors, primarily focusing on those aged 78 and over.

If you have already pre-registered for the vaccine, there is no need to register again. You will still be in the system for future clinics. The vaccination site will not be accepting walk-ins.

For information on the vaccine or to pre-register, visit the Reno County website or call 844-834-3657. For assistance getting to the vaccination clinic and returning home, please contact RCAT at 620-694-2913.

The Hutchinson Public Library also has computers available for the public to register online. Their operating hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

