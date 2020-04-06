Reno County establishes COVID-19 self-reporting form

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Reno County Health Department has released a self-reporting form hosted on its COVID-19 Information Center.

As a result of Reno County’s last confirmed COVID-19 case coming from confirmed community transmission, the health department seeks to mobilize residents to self-report their symptomology through the self-report form to better assist in quantifying and tracking case contact and spread within the county.

Directly taken from the survey:

“Please fill out a single form for EACH person showing symptoms. All of your personal information will remain anonymous, and is there to allow our Health Department staff to monitor you. With community-level transmission of COVID-19 confirmed in Reno County, testing will be reserved for the most critical cases. It is important, however, that we continue to be able to track the spread of COVID-19 to align response resources in Reno County and evaluate the strategies in place to decrease the spread of illness. We need your help by filling out this form. This information will help us gain greater clarity on areas impacted and the types of symptoms being experienced. Most people who get COVID-19 will experience mild symptoms and not require direct medical care, however, information regarding any symptoms help public health response teams understand and track the spread of COVID-19 in Reno County. Please be aware that the Hutchinson Regional Medical Center Emergency Department is available for life-threatening emergencies only.”

The form is designed to both capture responses from those who have already been experiencing symptoms prior to today as well as those residents who begin to showcase symptoms in the coming weeks and months.

Kansas is still under a statewide stay home order. It means all citizens are directed to stay in their homes unless performing an essential activity as described in Executive Order No. 20-16 signed by Governor Kelly.

LATEST STORIES: