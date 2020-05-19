Reno County Health Department adding security precautions after profanity-laced voicemail

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Reno County Health Department is upping its security after receiving a threatening call about the coronavirus.

“You generally do not think that your organization, or you, are going to be kind of that point of someone’s frustration at that point in the line of work that you do every day. It certainly took my staff a little by surprise,” said Reno County Health Department director and appointed health officer Nick Baldetti.

Reno County Sheriff Darrien Campbell describes the latest voicemail left to the Reno County Health Department as profanity-laced and inappropriate.

“To tell you the truth, it was just random vulgarities,” said Sheriff Campbell. “I do not know that it was directed at anyone else.”

It was enough for Campbell and his team to investigate and ask the health department to lock the front door and closely monitor people coming in and out.

“I think it is better to be more cautious rather than be less cautious,” Baldetti explained.

Baldetti says his office has gotten multiple calls from frustrated residents but reminds people that his staff is just doing their jobs.

“We are just enforcing and being informed at the same time everybody else is,” Baldetti said.

Sheriff Campbell says they are working to identify the most recent caller, and when and if they do, they will present a case to the district attorney for telephone harassment charges. More than anything the health department and sheriff want to remind people to be understanding.

“We all have certain instances in our lives that we need to talk and we sit down to talk to people and maybe that is just what they need,” Sheriff Campbell said.

“I would just continue to advocate that we exercise a little bit of patience and grace with each other as we continue to move through this unprecedented time,” Baldetti added.

