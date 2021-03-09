Reno County Health Department moves COVID-19 vaccination efforts to phase 2

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Reno County Health Department is ready to start vaccinating those in phase 2c, as well as anyone remaining from previous phases. Phase 2c includes high-contact critical workers.

Kansas defines high-contact critical workers as grocery store and foodservice employees, K-12 staff and childcare workers, food processing and meat processing plants, aviation manufacturing plants, transportation workers, firefighters, police officers, first responders, and corrections officers.

The county says K-12 staff, first responders, and meat processing plant employees have already been vaccinated, as well as those living in congregate settings from Phase 2b. Workers in retail, warehouse, sales, agriculture, postal service, or department of motor vehicles may also be considered high-contact critical workers if they regularly need to be in high-risk settings to perform their duties.

The department is currently scheduling for the March 15 vaccination clinic that runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hutchinson Sports Arena.

If you identify yourself as a high-contact critical worker, go online by clicking here.. Choose the I am a high-contact critical worker category, and in the employer drop-down box, choose Unlisted/Other, high-contact critical worker, and complete the information as requested to schedule your appointment. You will receive an email appointment confirmation after submitting successfully. If computer access is not available, please call the health department at (620) 694-2900 and select option 6 for assistance with scheduling an appointment.

