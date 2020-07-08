Reno County Health Department not conducting COVID-19 testing

FILE – In this Friday, June 12, 2020 file photo, a nurse uses a swab to perform a coronavirus test. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Reno County Health Department is not administering COVID-19 tests.

The health department says for a COVID-19 test, please call your medical provider.

If you do not have medical provider, call the following locations:

Hutchinson Clinic (620) 669-2500

PrairieStar (620) 663-8484

The health department continues to urge citizens to practice good hygiene with frequent hand washing, proper respiratory etiquette and wearing a mask in public.

LATEST STORIES: