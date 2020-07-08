Reno County Health Department not conducting COVID-19 testing

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Reno County Health Department is not administering COVID-19 tests.
The health department says for a COVID-19 test, please call your medical provider.
If you do not have medical provider, call the following locations:
- Hutchinson Clinic (620) 669-2500
- PrairieStar (620) 663-8484
The health department continues to urge citizens to practice good hygiene with frequent hand washing, proper respiratory etiquette and wearing a mask in public.
LATEST STORIES:
- United sending layoff notices to nearly half of US employees
- Cases of coronavirus in Kansas increase by 717, with 2 more deaths
- GOP establishment boosting Kansas congressman’s Senate bid
- Chiefs to have in-person fans, limited-capacity seating for 2020-21 season
- Police: Man injured by fireworks mortar early Wednesday in north Wichita