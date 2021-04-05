Reno County Health Department schedules Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic

An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson on November 17, 2020. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A COVID-19 vaccine that only requires one dose will soon go into Reno County residents’ arms.

The Reno County Health Department will be hosting a clinic for the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine on Wednesday, April 14 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hutchinson Sports Arena.

One-thousand doses are available for any Reno County residents aged 18 and over.

Daily vaccinations continue at the First United Methodist Church clinic from the Reno County Health Department.

So far, over one-fourth of Reno County’s population has received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

You can register for the vaccine clinic online or call (620) 694-2900 and select option 6.

Although the Reno County COVID-19 case count is declining, mitigation methods are still important to keep the trend moving in the right direction.

The health department recommends social distancing more than 6 feet, washing your hands frequently, wearing a mask, staying home when you’re sick and getting vaccinated to prevent additional outbreaks.

It is important to get tested if you are feeling ill. You can go online at www.gogettested.com for information on COVID-19 testing.

Kansas is now vaccinating ages 16 and up, but not all vaccines are age-appropriate. Only Pfizer is currently available for ages 16 and over, while Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are suitable for ages 18 & up.

You can find nearby vaccination locations and vaccine availability online at vaccinefinder.org.

You may also visit the Reno County Health Department’s web page to register for an appointment, or check the websites of the Hutchinson Clinic, Prairie Star Health Center, Dillon’s pharmacies, Walmart, or The Medicine Shoppe for their site’s availability.