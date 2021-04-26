Reno County Health Department schedules Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinics

An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson on November 17, 2020. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Reno County Health Department has scheduled clinics for Thursday, April 29 and Friday, April 30 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 101 East First Ave.

It is following recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration to resume the use of the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine.

Appointments for the Johnson & Johnson clinics are required and may be scheduled online. If computer access is limited, please call the Health Department at 620-694-2900 and select option 6.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine usage was halted April 13 after six recipients out of the 6.8 million doses administered in the United States reported blood clots. All cases occurred in women between the age of 18 and 48. Investigations by the FDA and CDC determined that the potential benefits outweigh the known and potential risks. Outreach is also being done to ensure providers are aware of the potential for these adverse effects and can properly manage and recognize them.

Those wanting the two-dose Moderna vaccine instead may visit the department at 209 West Second Ave. They are accepting walk-ins during normal operating hours.

The vaccines are free to any Reno County resident, regardless of citizenship status or insurance. For more information, click here. For a ride to one of the clinics, call RCAT at 620-694-2913.