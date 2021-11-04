Reno County Health Department to offer COVID-19 vaccine for ages 5-11 starting Monday

FILE – This October 2021, photo provided by Pfizer shows kid-size doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in Puurs, Belgium. (Pfizer via AP, File)

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Reno County Health Department will begin offering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to ages 5 through 11, starting Monday, Nov. 8.

The vaccine will be administered at the health department, 209 West Second. Appointments are required and can be made by calling 620-694-2900 and selecting option 6.

Governor Laura Kelly announced Nov. 3 that Kansas would follow the FDA and CDC’s recommendations for administering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5-11 under the Emergency Use Authorization. The Pfizer pediatric dose is one-third of the adult dosage and requires two doses, 21 days apart.

The vaccine has been found to be 90.9% effective in preventing COVID-19 in children 5 through 11. Side effects are similar to other vaccines given to children including pain at the injection site, fatigue, headache, muscle and/or joint pain, chills, and fever. The long-term effects of pediatric COVID infection can be serious and last for months. If you have questions or concerns, please talk to your pediatrician or another trusted healthcare provider.

The COVID-19 vaccine is free to any Reno County resident, regardless of citizen status or insurance. The Health Department is open Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to noon, and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 6 p.m. They are closed on Fridays. To view vaccine availability at other sites, click here.

For a ride to one of the vaccine sites, call RCAT at 620-694-2913.