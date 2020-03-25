Reno County identifies third presumptive positive COVID-19 case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Reno County now has three presumptive positive cases of COVID-19.

The Reno County Health Department said the woman is over 60 and recently traveled to a known community transmission state. The department is working on a contact investigation.

Reno County reminds residents to practice good hygiene with frequent hand washing, proper respiratory etiquette such as coughing or sneezing into your elbow bend, limit handshakes, and physical contact. They say you should stay at home.

LATEST STORIES: