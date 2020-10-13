Reno County issues new health order due to COVID-19 that restricts mass gatherings

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Reno County health officer has issued a new order due to the increase of COVID-19.

The order will take effect 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14 and defines mass gatherings.

In the order, mass gatherings mean any planned or spontaneous, indoor and outdoor, public or private event or convening that will bring together or is likely to bring together 100 or more people in a confined or enclosed space at the same time.

It includes gatherings at auditoriums, theaters, movie theaters, museums, arenas, conference rooms, meeting halls, exhibition centers, taverns, health and fitness centers, recreation centers, and licensed pools.

There are several exemptions in the order that include religious gatherings.

As of Monday, Reno County said it has had seven deaths from COVID-19, 1,446 positive cases, 321 current active positive cases, and 58 total COVID-19 admissions to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center and 29 total admissions to the Intensive Care Unit.

LATEST STORIES: