Click here for coronavirus updates Pandemic Pass or Fail

Reno County issues new health order due to COVID-19 that restricts mass gatherings

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:
Reno County Health Department

Reno County Health Department (KSN News)

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Reno County health officer has issued a new order due to the increase of COVID-19.

The order will take effect 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14 and defines mass gatherings.

In the order, mass gatherings mean any planned or spontaneous, indoor and outdoor, public or private event or convening that will bring together or is likely to bring together 100 or more people in a confined or enclosed space at the same time.

It includes gatherings at auditoriums, theaters, movie theaters, museums, arenas, conference rooms, meeting halls, exhibition centers, taverns, health and fitness centers, recreation centers, and licensed pools.

There are several exemptions in the order that include religious gatherings.

Reno-County-Health-Order-20-03Download

As of Monday, Reno County said it has had seven deaths from COVID-19, 1,446 positive cases, 321 current active positive cases, and 58 total COVID-19 admissions to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center and 29 total admissions to the Intensive Care Unit.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories