Reno County jail inmate has coronavirus, other inmates and workers are being tested

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Reno County sheriff says a woman who was arrested in an alleged drug case over the weekend has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Sheriff Darrian Campbell says the woman was booked into the Reno County Correctional Facility on suspicion of felony drug distribution. She told deputies she had siblings who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Deputies attempted to confirm the information, but the health department was not open at that time of day. The sheriff says the inmate’s siblings’ names were not confirmed as being tracked by the health department at that time.

On Monday, May 18, after court, the inmate’s bond was not lowered. The inmate indicated she lives with two family members who are positive for COVID-19.

She was quarantined immediately and the other inmates she was housed with were locked down in individual cells.

The sheriff says they were able to confirm with the Reno County Health Department that the siblings did test positive at the inmate’s address.

The inmate was tested. The results came back Wednesday as positive for COVID-19.

The sheriff says seven inmates have been isolated and will be tested. Nine employees also had direct contact and will be tested. They are in self quarantine.

“The health and welfare of our employees and the inmates in our custody are of the utmost importance and priority,” said Campbell in a news release.

