Reno County limits mass gatherings to 10 people

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Health Officer Nicholas Baldetti has issued a health order to limit the number of mass gatherings to 10 people or less. This after the county’s first presumptive-positive case of COVID-19 on Friday.
In addition to this order, residents who traveled to Johnson County, Wyandotte County, Jackson County, and Kansas City will be required to be in quarantine for 14 days. This order will go in effect on Sunday, March 22, 2020.
For more information about COVID-19 visit www.cdc.gov/COVID19 or www.jocogov.org/coronavirus or call 1-866-534-3463 (1-866-KDHEINF).
