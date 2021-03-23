Reno County nixes mask mandate

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Reno County Board of Commissioners voted 2 to 1 Tuesday to opt out of Governor Laura Kelly’s mask mandate. The measure was originally adopted in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Starting at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, March 24, Reno County residents will no longer be under an order to wear a mask. Businesses and organizations can still require customers, visitors and workers to wear masks.

The county commissioners hope residents will be considerate of others.

“Respect one another, respect another business,” Commissioner Ron Hirst said in a news release. “Follow proper guidelines. You don’t have to try and pull your weight one way or another.”

In the Reno County Courthouse, masks will still be required in district court areas and at the public entrance.