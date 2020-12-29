Reno County reaches 100 COVID-19 deaths

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Reno County Health Department was notified through the Office of Vital Statistics Death Certificates that the county reached 100 deaths due to laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within the county.

It brings the county to 51 reported COVID-19 deaths in the past 30 days. The information was delayed in being reported due to offices being closed for the Christmas holiday.

Out of respect for the families, the Reno County Health Department will not release any further information.

The Reno County Health Department stresses slowing the spread of COVID-19 by washing hands, social distancing, and wearing a mask when you are in public places.