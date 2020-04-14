Click here for coronavirus updates

Reno County reports 14 COVID-19 cases, 4 recoveries

Coronavirus in Kansas
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Reno County now has registered 14 positive cases of COVID-19.

The newest positive case is a woman in her 60s with an unknown source of exposure. She is in home isolation per guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A contact investigation is underway.

The health department said four previously confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Reno County have since recovered and are nonsymptomatic per disease investigation guidelines furnished by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

The Reno County Health Department also has a self-reporting form hosted on its COVID-19 Information Center. The department seeks to mobilize residents to self-report their symptomology through the self-report form to better assist in quantifying and tracking case contact
and spread within the county.

