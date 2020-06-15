Reno County reports 46 recoveries, 4 active cases from coronavirus

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Reno County Health Department has registered 50 positive cases of COVID-19.

The activity from the week of June 7th is as follows:

Four Reno County residents who tested positive have been associated with a family get together held out of state. Two Reno County residents are currently in quarantine out of state. Two others have returned home, both have fulfilled their quarantine guidelines and are considered recovered.

Two cases have been associated with community spread in Reno County. Both are currently fulfilling their required quarantine per guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

One Reno County resident who had tested positive fulfilled their quarantine per guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention out of county and has recovered.



Forty-six total previously confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Reno County have completed recovery and are nonsymptomatic per disease investigation guidelines furnished by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

Currently, Reno County has run 2,104 tests with 2,055 negatives for a positive case rate of 2.33%. A total of 3.35% of Reno County has been tested thus far.

