Reno County residents can pre-register for vaccine

Coronavirus in Kansas
Posted: / Updated:
Reno County Health Department

Reno County Health Department (KSN News)

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Reno County Health Department says people who are 65 or older can pre-register for the coronavirus vaccine.

The health department says this is not a chance to make an appointment, but those who register will be contacted as the COVID-19 vaccine becomes available in Reno County.

The county is opening its first public vaccination site this Friday, Jan. 29, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Sports Arena. Officials will not accept walk-ins.

To pre-register, CLICK HERE for the form.

According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, Reno County has received 700 vaccine doses since the vaccines became available.

CountyConfirmedVaccine Doses
Allen922100
Anderson747100
Atchison1,412100
Barber353100
Barton2,481300
Bourbon1,191100
Brown1,168100
Butler6,653800
Chase230100
Chautauqua230100
Cherokee2,123200
Cheyenne335100
Clark226100
Clay730100
Cloud944100
Coffey613100
Comanche151100
Cowley3,325400
Crawford4,095400
Decatur250100
Dickinson1,559200
Doniphan874100
Douglas7,6351,950
Edwards236100
Elk154100
Ellis3,432300
Ellsworth1,154100
Finney5,183400
Ford5,435400
Franklin2,204300
Geary2,619300
Gove361100
Graham241100
Grant901100
Gray539100
Greeley102100
Greenwood517100
Hamilton198100
Harper559100
Harvey3,166400
Haskell396100
Hodgeman173100
Jackson1,236100
Jefferson1,495200
Jewell184100
Johnson48,3096,825
Kearny545100
Kingman642100
Kiowa220100
Labette2,387200
Lane119100
Leavenworth6900
Lincoln246100
Linn688100
Logan287100
Lyon3,808400
Marion920200
Marshall885100
McPherson2,862200
Meade464100
Miami2,420300
Mitchell536100
Montgomery2,933300
Morris493100
Morton225100
Nemaha1,414100
Neosho1,560100
Ness323100
Norton1,183100
Osage1,053100
Osborne267100
Ottawa516100
Pawnee1,098100
Phillips642100
Pottawatomie1,449200
Pratt777100
Rawlins284100
Reno7,897700
Republic640100
Rice970100
Riley4,493900
Rooks596100
Rush414100
Russell794100
Saline5,428500
Scott543100
Sedgwick48,9705,850
Seward3,678300
Shawnee14,8071,950
Sheridan419100
Sherman575100
Smith242100
Stafford315100
Stanton172100
Stevens520100
Sumner1,813200
Thomas1,004100
Trego359100
Wabaunsee594100
Wallace166100
Washington481100
Wichita209100
Wilson815100
Woodson183100
Wyandotte17,8601,950
Dundy, NE142 
Furnas, NE424 
Hitchcock, NE225 
Red Willow, NE1,111 
Beaver, OK371 
Harper, OK385 
Kay, OK4,577 
Texas, OK3,277 

County list updated: Jan 25, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Oklahoma State Department of Health

