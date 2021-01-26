Reno County residents can pre-register for vaccine

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Reno County Health Department says people who are 65 or older can pre-register for the coronavirus vaccine.
The health department says this is not a chance to make an appointment, but those who register will be contacted as the COVID-19 vaccine becomes available in Reno County.
The county is opening its first public vaccination site this Friday, Jan. 29, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Sports Arena. Officials will not accept walk-ins.
To pre-register, CLICK HERE for the form.
According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, Reno County has received 700 vaccine doses since the vaccines became available.
|County
|Confirmed
|Vaccine Doses
|Allen
|922
|100
|Anderson
|747
|100
|Atchison
|1,412
|100
|Barber
|353
|100
|Barton
|2,481
|300
|Bourbon
|1,191
|100
|Brown
|1,168
|100
|Butler
|6,653
|800
|Chase
|230
|100
|Chautauqua
|230
|100
|Cherokee
|2,123
|200
|Cheyenne
|335
|100
|Clark
|226
|100
|Clay
|730
|100
|Cloud
|944
|100
|Coffey
|613
|100
|Comanche
|151
|100
|Cowley
|3,325
|400
|Crawford
|4,095
|400
|Decatur
|250
|100
|Dickinson
|1,559
|200
|Doniphan
|874
|100
|Douglas
|7,635
|1,950
|Edwards
|236
|100
|Elk
|154
|100
|Ellis
|3,432
|300
|Ellsworth
|1,154
|100
|Finney
|5,183
|400
|Ford
|5,435
|400
|Franklin
|2,204
|300
|Geary
|2,619
|300
|Gove
|361
|100
|Graham
|241
|100
|Grant
|901
|100
|Gray
|539
|100
|Greeley
|102
|100
|Greenwood
|517
|100
|Hamilton
|198
|100
|Harper
|559
|100
|Harvey
|3,166
|400
|Haskell
|396
|100
|Hodgeman
|173
|100
|Jackson
|1,236
|100
|Jefferson
|1,495
|200
|Jewell
|184
|100
|Johnson
|48,309
|6,825
|Kearny
|545
|100
|Kingman
|642
|100
|Kiowa
|220
|100
|Labette
|2,387
|200
|Lane
|119
|100
|Leavenworth
|6
|900
|Lincoln
|246
|100
|Linn
|688
|100
|Logan
|287
|100
|Lyon
|3,808
|400
|Marion
|920
|200
|Marshall
|885
|100
|McPherson
|2,862
|200
|Meade
|464
|100
|Miami
|2,420
|300
|Mitchell
|536
|100
|Montgomery
|2,933
|300
|Morris
|493
|100
|Morton
|225
|100
|Nemaha
|1,414
|100
|Neosho
|1,560
|100
|Ness
|323
|100
|Norton
|1,183
|100
|Osage
|1,053
|100
|Osborne
|267
|100
|Ottawa
|516
|100
|Pawnee
|1,098
|100
|Phillips
|642
|100
|Pottawatomie
|1,449
|200
|Pratt
|777
|100
|Rawlins
|284
|100
|Reno
|7,897
|700
|Republic
|640
|100
|Rice
|970
|100
|Riley
|4,493
|900
|Rooks
|596
|100
|Rush
|414
|100
|Russell
|794
|100
|Saline
|5,428
|500
|Scott
|543
|100
|Sedgwick
|48,970
|5,850
|Seward
|3,678
|300
|Shawnee
|14,807
|1,950
|Sheridan
|419
|100
|Sherman
|575
|100
|Smith
|242
|100
|Stafford
|315
|100
|Stanton
|172
|100
|Stevens
|520
|100
|Sumner
|1,813
|200
|Thomas
|1,004
|100
|Trego
|359
|100
|Wabaunsee
|594
|100
|Wallace
|166
|100
|Washington
|481
|100
|Wichita
|209
|100
|Wilson
|815
|100
|Woodson
|183
|100
|Wyandotte
|17,860
|1,950
|Dundy, NE
|142
|Furnas, NE
|424
|Hitchcock, NE
|225
|Red Willow, NE
|1,111
|Beaver, OK
|371
|Harper, OK
|385
|Kay, OK
|4,577
|Texas, OK
|3,277
County list updated: Jan 25, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Oklahoma State Department of Health