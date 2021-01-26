Reno County residents can pre-register for vaccine

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Reno County Health Department says people who are 65 or older can pre-register for the coronavirus vaccine.

The health department says this is not a chance to make an appointment, but those who register will be contacted as the COVID-19 vaccine becomes available in Reno County.

The county is opening its first public vaccination site this Friday, Jan. 29, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Sports Arena. Officials will not accept walk-ins.

To pre-register, CLICK HERE for the form.

According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, Reno County has received 700 vaccine doses since the vaccines became available.