Free COVID-19 testing for Reno County residents without symptoms

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Reno County Health Department announced Tuesday that COVID-19 community testing will be free and open to the public from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (or 250 Swabs limit per testing date) on Saturday, September 19, 2020, and Saturday, September 26, 2020.
The testing will take place at the Hutchinson Clinic 2107 Building driveway, 2101 N Waldron St, Hutchinson, KS 67502
The following qualifications are needed for free testing:
- be a resident of Reno County
- be asymptomatic (no symptoms)
- not be a direct contact of someone that has COVID-19
- have NOT tested positive in the last 90 days to COVID-19
- have NOT been tested in the last 30 days
The purpose of the testing is to have a larger sampling of individuals who currently do not have symptoms in order to give an accurate picture of the positive rate in Reno County.
For more information on COVID-19 numbers in Reno County, click here.
