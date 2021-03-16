Click here for coronavirus updates

Reno County to offer COVID-19 vaccines at new location

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:
Reno County Health Department

Reno County Health Department (KSN News)

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Reno County Health Department says it is going along with the state guideline to start offering COVID-19 vaccinations Monday to people in Phase 3 and 4 of the Kansas Vaccination Timeline.

The health department also announced it will have a new location for the vaccination clinic starting Monday. It will be in the Fellowship Hall of the First United Methodist Church, 101 E. 1st Avenue, across from the post office. The hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

The First United Methodist Clinic will not be open on days that second doses are being administered at the Sports Arena, April 3, 6 & 16.

Phase 3 and 4 of the Kansas Vaccination Timeline includes those aged 16-64 with conditions that put them at risk for having a severe illness if they get COVID-19, such as:

  • Cancer
  • Down Syndrome
  • Certain heart conditions
  • Type 1 & 2 diabetes
  • Pregnancy
  • Asthma
  • Cystic fibrosis
  • Liver disease
  • Neurological conditions like dementia
  • Other medical risks

The group also includes non-health care workers in critical infrastructure who cannot work remotely:

  • Agricultural and food workers not included in previous phases
  • Workers performing in-person activities indoors
  • Utility workers
  • Social service and government workers not included in previous phases
  • Logistics workers, such as truck transportation workers and couriers
  • Water and wastewater workers
  • Shelter, housing, and finance workers
  • Information technology and communication workers

Reno County residents can CLICK HERE to schedule an appointment. Those who do not have a computer should call 620-694-2900 and select option 6.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories