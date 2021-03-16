Reno County to offer COVID-19 vaccines at new location

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Reno County Health Department says it is going along with the state guideline to start offering COVID-19 vaccinations Monday to people in Phase 3 and 4 of the Kansas Vaccination Timeline.

The health department also announced it will have a new location for the vaccination clinic starting Monday. It will be in the Fellowship Hall of the First United Methodist Church, 101 E. 1st Avenue, across from the post office. The hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

The First United Methodist Clinic will not be open on days that second doses are being administered at the Sports Arena, April 3, 6 & 16.

Phase 3 and 4 of the Kansas Vaccination Timeline includes those aged 16-64 with conditions that put them at risk for having a severe illness if they get COVID-19, such as:

Cancer

Down Syndrome

Certain heart conditions

Type 1 & 2 diabetes

Pregnancy

Asthma

Cystic fibrosis

Liver disease

Neurological conditions like dementia

Other medical risks

The group also includes non-health care workers in critical infrastructure who cannot work remotely:

Agricultural and food workers not included in previous phases

Workers performing in-person activities indoors

Utility workers

Social service and government workers not included in previous phases

Logistics workers, such as truck transportation workers and couriers

Water and wastewater workers

Shelter, housing, and finance workers

Information technology and communication workers

Reno County residents can CLICK HERE to schedule an appointment. Those who do not have a computer should call 620-694-2900 and select option 6.