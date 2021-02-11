Reno County to open additional drop off lanes due to frigid temps for Friday vaccine recipients



RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Reno County Health Department announced Thursday afternoon that their Friday, February 12th Vaccination Clinic at the Hutchinson Sports Arena is now full. 800 appointments were scheduled by the Reno County Health Department for residents aged 65 and over with increased risk factors.

Reno County stated that due to the extreme cold, there will be two new drop off lanes on the East side of the arena. Vaccine recipients are asked to enter from either 11th or 13th Avenue and follow the signs. There will be staff and wheelchairs available to assist patients at the door. The Dragon Wagon will also be out giving rides to and from cars.

Recipients who have already pre-registered for the vaccine don’t need to register again, they’ll already be in the system for future clinics.

Vaccination sites will not be accepting any walk-in people.

For more information on the vaccine or to pre-register, click here or call 844-834-3657. For assistance getting to the vaccination clinic and returning home, please contact RCAT at

620-694-2913.